Drugs found in garden of home

A bag of drugs was discovered in the garden of a house at Ballyoran Park on Saturday - prompting fears it could easily have fallen into the hands of children.

Sinn Féin Councillor, Paul Duffy, condemned the drugs find and handed the drugs over to the PSNI.

Mr Duffy said: “A bag of drugs was found on Saturday morning in a garden in Ballyoran Park.

“A local constituent, who found the bag, contacted me. I immediately retrieved the drugs and brought them to the PSNI.

“It beggars belief that these were left in an open garden for anyone to find - including young children.

“The local community are disgusted.

“I would encourage local residents to continue reporting anything suspicious to the PSNI using the confidentiality telephone number.

“Together we must send a clear message to the perpetrators - drugs are not welcome on the streets of Portadown.”