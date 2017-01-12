Dry cleaner’s ‘still trading’

Wray Dry Cleaner’s will be continuing to trade in Portadown, but from new premises, management of the business have said.

The firm’s former premises at High Street have been closed from December 21, with a number of customers unable to retrieve items they had left in.

Last week, Robert McCurdy, trading as Wray Dry Cleaners, which also has shops in Union Street, Lurgan, and Bridge Street, Banbridge, was declared bankrupt.

However, this week, John Dickson, manager of the Banbridge shop, said the business had been taken over by new management.

He said the Lurgan and Banbridge branches remained open and that the Portadown branch was moving to other premises in the town.

He said customers in Portadown were in the process of being dealt with and added that new contracts were in the pipeline. “It is business as usual,” he added.

Tom Magee, of Tom Magee Ltd, the agent for the owner of the High Street property formerly occupied by Wray’s, said he had opened the building on Wednesday morning to allow Mr McCurdy to remove the contents.

Annagh United Football Club, which had been trying to retrieve 16 kits left in to be washed, managed to get them back on Tuesday.

Members of the senior team had had to make do with an old kit after finding the shutters down on the shop.

Chairman Alan Flavelle said they were delighted to get the 16 tops, 16 pairs of shorts and 16 pairs of socks - all new in September and worth around £600 - back again.

He said the team will be back in their usual skip for this Saturday’s match.

However, a Portadown solicitor who had left in her coat before Christmas, is still trying to track it down, having gone to the premises a number of times and found them closed.

The Portadown branch had moved to premises in High Street just two weeks before its closure, having previously operated from premises in Edward Street.