DUP ‘bereft of credibility and honesty’ says Jones

UKiP has lambasted the DUP after the Communities Minister ‘found’ funding for the Irish language group Liofa.

Before Christmas Communities Minister Paul Givan had sent a letter to Liofa stripping it of funding.

However since Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness’ resignation and the likelihood of an election, Mr Givan today said he had ‘found’ the funds.

Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Cllr David Jones said the DUP are ‘bereft of any semblance of credibility and honesty’.

He said; “Cold comfort for those waiting operations, on trollies at A&E and who cannot get an appointment with their GP.

“Once again a party that has let down those who voted for them.”