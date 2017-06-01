Dylan in new TV drama series

A Portadown teenager has made his television debut in the BBC three-part drama series ‘Paula’ which has been pulling in some first-class reviews.

Dylan Breen, who lives in Ashgrove Manor, plays the son of teacher Philip who met a violet end in the first episode on Thursday evening.

The drama, written by Irish playwright Conor McPherson, centres on schoolteacher Paula, played by Olivier Award-winner Denise Gough, whose one-night stand sends her life spiralling out of control, with sinister consequences.

Sixteen-year-old Dylan, who attends St Colman’s College in Newry, has been passionate about drama since he was young, joining Moyraverty Arts and Drama Society (MADS) just before his 10th birthday.

More recently he has been a member of the Pamela Cassells School of Performing Arts.

His mum Donna explained, “Dylan auditioned for the part in ‘Paula’ through the agency Universal Youth and he was over the moon to be selected. As far as I know, he will have some speaking lines in the next episode.”

Dylan is also due on stage in the Waterfront Hall on June 10 in ‘The Current’ which examines underage drinking and the devastating impact it can have on today’s youth.

The next episode of ‘Paula’ is on BBC 2 on Thursday, June 1 at 9pm.