After-school language SERC classes

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) launched a brand new range of after-school foreign language classes giving primary school children aged 5-11 the opportunity to learn French, Italian and Spanish at their Lisburn campus.

To date, SERC has been offering the classes’ in-school to primary school children in the North Down area but due to their popularity the college has decided to offer the courses in-house.

Children will learn through a combination of conversation, drama, rhymes, storytelling, songs, reading, writing and games such as finger puppets.

Participants can choose between ten weeks of Spanish or French in Lisburn. Participants will get the opportunity to learn and participate in a fun learning environment as well as the ability to learn and memorize whole sentences by the use of the language in songs and games and by memorizing words, sentences and grammatical structures.

SERC Head of Languages Tessa Barrett explains: “The best time to learn a foreign language is when you are young and by putting the children into everyday situations adds to the learning experience.

“Our informal and friendly classes provide the best environment for children to develop their self-confidence. And as the courses are fun, it gives them the idea that languages are not just another subject to learn at school, but can be fun, enjoyable and useful.

“The courses are very interactive and designed to appeal to young children through easy to use learning games.

“Amidst the fun of the hands-on approach to learning, participants will get the unique opportunity to learn new life skills. Most importantly our teachers speak the target language fluently. With languages becoming increasingly important this is an ideal opportunity to help your child to become more confident and improve their communication skills.”

Courses are £48 each. The classes run for 45 minutes for P1 to P3 pupils from 2.30pm-3.15pm and one hour for P4 to P7 pupils from 3.30pm-4.30pm.

For more information or to book contact Tessa Barrett via email at tbarrett@serc.ac.uk or call Tessa on 07825 140201. On successful completion of the course, participants will receive certificates to recognise their competency.

SERC provides a range of courses designed to give students ‘the edge’. To find out how call 0345 600 7555 or visit www.serc.ac.uk.