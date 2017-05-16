Awards ceremony celebrates success for SRC students

Over 150 students from local high schools celebrated their success recently at an awards ceremony for students participating on the School Partnerships’ Programme (SPP) at Southern Regional College’s Lurgan and Portadown campuses.

Southern Regional College welcomed Year 12 students from Brownlow Integrated College, Clounagh Junior High School, Craigavon Senior High School, Lismore Comprehensive School and Tandragee Junior High School to celebrate their achievements at this special awards ceremony.

The School Partnership Programme enables Year 11 and 12 students in the school sector to sample areas including, digital imaging, joinery, beauty, hospitality, hairdressing and motor mechanics to name a few, in order to make a more informed career decision.

The students on the SPP programme attend SRC one day per week for two years and achieve recognised qualifications on completion of their studies.

Guest speaker was Ben Russell, past SPP pupil from Brownlow Integrated College who has now went on to study Level 2 and 3 Plumbing at SRC and work Irwin MandE Limited.

SPP Student of the Year was awarded to Kelli Anne Goodman from Lismore Comprehensive and the Endeavour award went to Tom Armstrong from Craigavon Senior High School.

Brian Doran, Chief Executive, Southern Regional College, said: “The partnership between SRC and the schools in the Craigavon Area Learning Community provides opportunities to pupils to benefit from a wider curriculum by undertaking a range of courses not available to them in school.

“The courses lead to recognised qualifications.”