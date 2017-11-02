Search

IN PICTURES: Tandragee Junior High School Prize Giving

Tandragee Junior High School have held their annual awards ceremony

Pictures by Eddie Byrne

Tandragee Junior High School Principal Wayne Brown, Guest of Honour, UTV Presenter Paul Clark and Acting Vice Principal Ruth Mattisson pictured at the Prize Evening wiith Individual Special Award recipients Lisa Porter, Sarah Stevenson, Samih Adair, John Neill, Christopher Lindsay, Callum Douglas, Alex Reid Edward Byrne Photography INPT1743-002EB

