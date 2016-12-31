‘Issues over new school build will be addressed’

Issues over plans for a new school at Lismore will be looked into, principal Fiona Kane has vowed.

After locals voiced major concern about traffic issues when the first draft of new plans were revealed, Mrs Kane said she welcomes all feedback.

One resident of Ardowen had contacted the Mail concerned that the new plans allowed only for one new entrance and exit to and from the proposed development.

He described it as a ‘recipe for disaster’ as, he claimed, the current two exits could not cope at present.

However Mrs Kane said the plans are at a very early stage and consultation is not formally closed.

Mrs Kane said there have been two public consultation so far and welcomed any other feedback.

“These are outline plans and are at an early stage. Things can be tweaked,” said the principal.

And she revealed that there may be changes as the CCMS has urged Lismore to consider taking over the Learning Support Centre from Drumcree which would mean a rethink of the current proposed layout.

The Ardowen resident said many locals are concerned that having just one entrance and exit onto the Monbrief Road is a recipe for disaster.

He said currently with two exits from the busy Lismore, one opposite the Brownlow