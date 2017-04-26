Local students become BBC reporters for the day

PC Journalism Club students became working journalists for the day on when they produced and recorded a radio package for the BBC.

Pupils created a School Report on board the BBC Bus about supporting the well-being of young people in Portadown College.

Portadown College Journalism Club recording with the BBC

It comes after Portadown College recently brought local mentoring charity Reach on board to support students in their everyday lives.

Reach is an organisation that exists to mentor and help young people to unleash their potential, currently partnering with 17 schools in the Craigavon area.

Matthew Walsh interviewed Reach volunteer Johnny Hampton finding out a little bit about Reach: their origins, purpose and programme.

With Johnny was Zoe Davison, who was in one of the first classes to work with the Reach team in Lurgan.

Meanwhile, Hollie Teggart interviewed Zoe about how Reach helped her to cope with the struggles she had as a young person.

Adam Hewitt, Kiara Stothers and Kirsty Buller were hands on throughout the day recording vox pops for the package, while Amy Cosgrove, Hannah Ashley and Gemma Davies became professionals in the Voice Over department.

Upon completion of the project, the BBC staff assisted Portadown College’s on-site Year 11 cameraman Phillip Shirley and kournalists as they recorded an additional audio visual news package relating to the consequences of listening to music through headphones.

Both packages are available on the school website at portadowncollege.com News section, as well as the BBC School Report website.

