Local students complete prestigious Novosco Cloud Camp

St Ronan’s College students, Conor McCavigan, Niall Loney, and Jamie Lamont, and Lismore Comprehensive School students, Peter McDermott and John Murphy have successfully completed the prestigious Novosco Cloud Camp.

Novosco Cloud Camp, which is organised by Novosco and supported by Almac Group, took place at Belfast Metropolitan College’s Titanic Quarter Campus last week. Novosco is a managed cloud provider with clients in the public, private and voluntary sectors across the UK and Ireland, including Premiership football teams, police forces, some of the UK’s largest health trusts and many of Northern Ireland’s top companies.

The five-day summer camp, which was free to students aged 16-17 who are enrolled at schools and colleges throughout Northern Ireland, provided first-hand experience in the management and development of IT infrastructure in a fun learning environment.

Professional IT engineers and Belfast Met lecturers facilitated the camp, which also included a tour of Novosco’s headquarters at Catalyst in Belfast to allow students to see a world-class managed cloud company in action. In addition, all participants were provided with a free Raspberry Pi computer to keep. Areas covered at the Novosco Cloud Camp included: networking, Python programming, basic HTML programming, and creating virtual servers. Novosco Managing Director, Patrick McAliskey, said:

“Cloud Camp was a real success in 2016 and again we had a big response this year in terms of applicants, making 2017 a thriving success too. We know that there is demand for IT skills in Northern Ireland and that this will grow. But it is evident from the registrations we’ve had in Cloud Camp that there is also real interest in IT careers. The Novosco Cloud Camp is just one part of our commitment to supporting the future of the industry and growing the talent pool in Northern Ireland.

“We were delighted to be able to work with Almac Group and Belfast Met once again, who too share our commitment to developing the skills of the future in Northern Ireland.”

Employing 150 people, Novosco has offices in Belfast, Manchester, Dublin, and Cork and was recently shortlisted for ‘Best Cloud Support Provider’ in the 2017 Computing Cloud Excellence Awards – the only NI company to make the shortlist.

Visit novosco.com for more information.