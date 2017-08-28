Look no further than SRC

If you have just received your results and are unsure what to do next, then look no further than Southern Regional College (SRC) - the Best Performing College in Northern Ireland.

One of many success stories from the college is Portadown man Armondas Tamulis, a SRC apprentice who was selected to represent the United Kingdom in the Wall and Floor Tiling category at WorldSkills Abu Dhabi.

The WorldSkills two-year selection process has seen competitors win regional heats, a national final, European finals and jump the final hurdle reaching the most testing international standards at a team selection showdown.

Armondas, who studied the Level 2 and Level 3 course in wall and floor tiling at the SRC Newry - Greenbank campus had previously won the NI Skillbuild and UK regional WorldSkills Gold Medals and the Montgomery Award from the Worshipful Company of Tylers and Bricklayers.

There is an extensive range of full-time and part-time courses on offer across the six campuses. These courses include A/AS Levels, Level 2 and 3 Extended Diplomas, NVQs, Access courses, Apprenticeships and Traineeships.

SRC offers a variety of further education courses in a wide range of areas from Business Studies, Music, Childcare, ICT, Science, Sports Studies to A-Levels in many subjects. Visit www.src.ac.uk to see the complete course listing.

SRC can help you take the next step to develop your career and further your employment prospects. By embarking on a further education course at SRC, you can greatly increase your earning potential and employment prospects - the more you learn, the more you earn.

Many of the courses have been designed to ensure that upon successful completion, you have the skills and qualifications which employers are looking for.

Southern Regional College offer apprenticeships in a wide range of areas from Plumbing to Car Maintenance and Electrical Installation to Plastering. These programmes are offered at Armagh, Newry and Portadown campuses where have fully fitted training facilities available for trainees and apprentices.

By completing an apprenticeship you will greatly increase your earning potential and employment prospects – 99% of SRC apprentices get a job after their qualification.

Thereis a Clearing Day at all the campuses on August 31 from 10am to 4pm.

For more information on courses go to www.src.ac.uk.