Man arrested after assault on schoolgirl (11)

Police in Armagh have arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of common assault.

The arrest follows a report of an assault on an 11-year-old girl in the Convent Road area of the city on Friday.

The girl was approached by a man who allegedly grabbed her by the throat and threw her into a hedge outside St Catherine’s College.

The incident happened around 3.30pm, after the school had finished for the day.

Police said the man is now in custody, helping them with their enquiries.

St Catherine’s College has since sent text messages to parents who normally collect their children asking them to ensure pupils remain inside the school gates until their arrival.