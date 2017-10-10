Public meeting on new St Ronan’s College building

A public meeting has been organised to discuss the future plans for a new specially-designed £30.6m building for St Ronan’s College in Lurgan.

As a planning application for the new-build is due to be submitted, a public meeting has been organised so address key issues for those affected.

An architect's impression of the future St Ronan's College Lurgan

The building as well as car parking, pedestrian access, parent drop offs, bus routes, service access, sports provision and even the pavilion has been catered for.

One of the main issues is traffic congestion at peak times and the aim is to provide safe and adequate access to and from the new school.

Car parking for 263 spaces have been included on the campus for 149 full-time staff - 44 ancillary staff - 324 pupils over 17 years of age (approximately) - 53 visitors.

According to the architects, during early consultation with the Planning Department and Transport NI it was indicated that lay-byes for parent drop-off on the Northern Cornakinnegar Road would be supported. Pupils can walk to the pedestrian access gates to the school.

It is proposed to widen Tarry Lane from the junction with the North Circular Road to the site entrance, to ensure that buses can drive directly to the school’s pavilion rather than the school.

As it is, St Ronan’s College, an amalgamation of St Michael’s Grammar, St Paul’s JHS and St Mary’s JHS, has 1480 pupils.

The former St Michael’s Grammar campus has now been closed and students are being taught at a specially created ‘modular village’.

The programme is that October 2017 will see the finalisation of the tender documents for the competition to appoint a contractor; August 2018 - Award of contract and start on site; June 2020 - Completion and acceptance of new buildings

The College Principal, Mrs Michele Corkey said: “As we move towards obtaining planning permission and having our final designs agreed we look forward to building works beginning. The closure of our KS5 site and the additional classrooms on both the Junior and Senior site allow a much more cohesive approach to learning and teaching. The estimated completion date of June 2020 means that our current Year 8 - 11 pupils will avail of the new school building and the excellent resources it will provide. The community of Lurgan deserve a high quality learning environment. We look forward with optimism and encourage those in the community to view the plans at the consultation meeting in St Peter’s Parish Hall on Tuesday 17 October from 6pm - 8pm.”