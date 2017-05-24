Service of Licensing at Banbridge Church

A Service of Licensing of Mr Jamie Maguire as a probationer for the Christian ministry will be held in Banbridge Road Presbyterian Church, Dromore on Sunday, June 11 at 7.00pm.

Dromore man Jamie, is a member of Banbridge Road Presbyterian Church, who has been a student assistant at Railway Street Presbyterian Church, Lisburn since June 2016.

Jamie, is the son of Harry and Eleanor Maguire, members of Banbridge Road Presbyterian Church, Dromore.

After attending Dromore Central Primary School he progressed to Banbridge Academy and then Queen’s University, Belfast. After graduating with a BSc Degree in mathematics in 2006 he became a maths teacher at Banbridge Academy (2010 to 2014).

Jamie studied for the Presbyterian ministry at Union Theological College, Belfast in 2014 and will graduate with a Bachelor of Divinity Degree in July. Jamie will soon take up a position as full time Assistant Minister in Railway Street.