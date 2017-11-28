St Francis PS awarded International Schools Status at special ceremony

A primary school in Lurgan has been awarded International Status, one of only five schools in the whole of Northern Ireland to achieve this accolade.

Both St Francis’ Primary School and Bunscoil Naomh Proinsias is revealed as the only maintained school this year to achieve International School status.

On Tuesday 14th November Mr Dwyer Coleman, International Links co-ordinator, accompanied by Mr Anthony Mc Morrow, Principal and Dr Michael Mc Enery, Chairman of Governors, received the award at a formal ceremony at The Titanic Building in Belfast.

Mr Coleman paid tribute to the great work of pupils and staff in links with Lebanon and China and outlined the programme of activities across the past two years in which all 819 pupils participated.

The school is now proud to display the ISA logo on all communications with parents and the wider world.

This is the latest in a long list of awards bestowed on the school which is also renowned for its eco-friendly approach to education.