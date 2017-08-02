Elderly couple offer reward for return of camera

A Scottish couple who were in Portadown to visit relatives at the weekend are offering a “substantial” reward for help in finding a lost camera.

The camera fell from a jacket pocket in a taxi cab on Saturday evening but, so far, no one has came forward with it.

The owner, Mrs Holland, said, “It is not an expensive camera, but as we are an older couple we have quite a number of years’ photos. Even if we got the memory card we would be so grateful.

“My husband has had an extremely difficult couple of years with his health. It would be wonderful if it was found.”

She can be contacted on 01324 558890.