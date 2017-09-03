Elderly man said to be exposing himself near play park

Police are investigating reports of an elderly man seen exposing himself near a play park.

The incident is reported to have happened at Scarva Street, Loughbrickland in Co Down yesterday morning (Saturday, September 2) around 10am.

Following extensive searches by Police at the time there was no trace of this male, described as being elderly and wearing a small navy t-shirt and no trousers

If you were in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious please contact Police on 101 quoting reference number 416 2/9/17