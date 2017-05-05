Confusion over bin collections clarified by council

Rules clarifying the collection of bins have been clarified by the local council after a disparity arose due to the merger.

Differing policies from the former Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Councils had led to confusion over what the situation was regarding collection.

A spokesperson for Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Council said: “Council’s policy is that only one bin of each waste stream will be collected from each household, unless the household meets required criteria.

Current criteria for an additional fortnightly collection is as follows:

Household Waste (Large Family) - (Grey/Blue Bin) that there must be more than seven persons living in a household – Bin purchase required;

Household Waste (Medical) -(Grey/Blue Bin) require the application to be signed by the residents GP stating the medical condition and type of additional waste generated. Bin is provided free of charge;

Recycling Bin – A household of five or more permanently residing at the property - Bin provided free of charge

Organic Bin (Brown) - No criteria to provide additional bins. Households are permitted to present one organic collection container.

“There is now an unified policy for the whole borough with staff now beginning to work through these on an ongoing basis.

“This may take some time as there is a considerable area to cover with each area of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon using different bin collection systems.

“If people want further information on their bin collection schedule they can check the council website Find Your bin day.”