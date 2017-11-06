Craigavon City Park wins ‘Best in NI’

Craigavon City Park has been voted the Best Park in Northern Ireland, after a campaign group to save it from development entered the competition.

Lobbyists Save Craigavon City Park and Lakes entered the competition last month and urged the public to vote for it.

South Lake Master Plan

News that Craigavon City Park beat off stiff competition to be crowned Best Park in NI has been welcomed by the group.

They have been lobbying to halt development of the new Southern Regional College building at the south Lake site.

Group secretary Kelly Laverty said everyone is delighted at the news and urged the authorities to reconsider redeveloping the south Lakes site.

“In a unique stance of community pride and opposition to the destruction of their park by ABC Council and SRC the people of Craigavon joined together to vote their park as The Best in Northern Ireland and won. We now go through to the finals in London on 29th November to compete with winners from England, Scotland and Wales.

“As a group, we are absolutely delighted! This is a prestigious National Title and it shows just how many people feel the same way about Craigavon City Park and Lakes as we do. Surely Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council will now recognise the importance of City Park, not just as a recreational hub, but as a driver to increase the tourism potential of the Borough?

“The park already attracts thousands of visitors every year, this, on the back of being “the Most Desireable Place to Live could really put Craigavon on the map. We hope this will be the catalyst needed to stop all plans to sell off City Park for redevelopment,” she said.

“Questions need to be asked about accountability,” said Kelly, and urged councillors to consider the will of the local residents who support maintaining the City Park.

The park is now up against the three winners from Scotland, England and Wales at the end of the month to find out if Craigavon City Park is the best park in the UK!!

“In response to SRC intending to build in one of Craigavon’s best assets, its City Park, locals have rallied round, nominated and voted their park in a competition organised by Fields of Trust to find the best park in UK.

“The Save the Craigavon City Park and Lakes Group received news that our nomination of Craigavon City Park had been voted best park in Northern Ireland. We are now through to the final, in which the winner will be announced, at an Awards Ceremony in London.”

Furthermore the group are considering legal action and setting up a ‘Crowd Justice fundraising page’.

“If this madness continues a Judicial Review may be necessary. The way it works is you pledge your donation and when we hit a target set by our solicitors the money is then taken from our donors.

“It would need full support. We are only 12 in number but we have 5000 signatures 3000 followers on this page,” said the group on its Facebook page.

The group is further concerned of the possibility that the council may be planning to build offices on almost 20 acres at Oxford Island nature reserve.

Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Council has been asked for a response to the win and issues raised by the group.