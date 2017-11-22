Flooding causes traffic concerns

Several roads across Craigavon have suffered flooding leading to concern for drivers.

The roundabout at Drumbeg is partially submerged due to heaving rainfall, says SDLP activisit Thomas Larkham.

Flooding at the roundabout near Drumbeg

“I have reported this for urgent action,” he said, urging drivers to take extra care when approaching this area..

Also the Kilvergan Road between Derrymacash and Carn is also suffering from flooding.

Heavy rainfall is forecast throughout Northern Ireland today with a weather alert in place.

More updates as we receive them.