Kiln Lane humps welcomed

New traffic calming measures at a notorious Lurgan ‘rat run’ have been welcomed by the SDLP.

Cllr Declan McAlinden had been campaigning Transport NI after residents warned Kiln Lane was becoming dangerous.

“Kiln Lane suffered a surge in traffic since lights were installed at Francis St/Silverwood Road a number of years ago. Following a campaign by the residents, Transport NI agreed to erect speed humps on the quiet residential road.

“I welcome this valuable investment. It was a long process, but I am delighted these traffic calming measures have been erected to put an end to speeding motorists using Kiln lane as a short cut.

“I wish to thank NI Transport for their excellent work and for the most part the residents for their patience and continued support,” said the SDLP councillor.