Politicians lambasted for failing to acknowledge Craigavon City Park protestors

Hundreds of protestors gathered outside Craigavon Civic Centre last night to air their opposition to developing the local City Park.

And they lambasted their local politicians who were attending a council meeting inside.

Hundreds gathered to protest at developments at Craigavon City Park outside Craigavon Civic Centre

Craigavon City Park was voted the best Park in Northern Ireland and is up for the Best Park in the UK this Wednesday.

Plans are afoot to built a new leisure centre at the park as well as the new Southern Regional College building.

The protestors are concerned about the ecological impact of the development as well as traffic congestion around the park and Rushmere.

“It would have been nice had some of our elected members come to the door to address our concerns. We asked, however we were advised that as Council was in session they weren’t allowed to come out. We decided to pay them a visit in their chamber instead. Unfortunately there was only enough room for six of us, so we took it in turns to let them know we were there. We’re not sure why the rules have changed - they came out last time?

“We have called on everyone who supports our campaign to get in touch with their elected representatives and express their disgust at the plans to turn the Park into a waterfront town centre.

“It’s a Park. It’s the Best Park in Northern Ireland 2017. Council won’t acknowledge it but we won’t let them forget.

“So here is another reminder - Wednesday night is the UK final of the Best Park in the UK 2017. Craigavon City Park is representing Northern Ireland. Spread the word because you can be assured ABC Council won’t!”