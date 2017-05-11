Resurfacing Bannfoot Road is welcomed

A north Armagh road, which has become ‘atrocious’ with a collapsed verge, is to be resurfaced.

The Bannfoot Road, Derrytrasna has become so bad that a local SDLP councillor demanded it receive priority.

Cllr Declan McAlinden said that while he welcomed news that a stretch of road in the Derrytrasna area is getting resurfaced, he called for the Bannfoot Rd to be improved.

“I can’t understand why Transport NI can’t complete this whole road and it seems to me each year the rural community are getting the ‘left overs’ from other schemes.

“One section the road is badly damaged and the verge has collapsed with the result that if a vehicle, especially a school bus catches the verge, it could throw the bus over the edge and into the field below. I’m calling on TNI to prioritise this road immediately as it is the main route from Lurgan to Derrytrasna before we are dealing with a serious incident.

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson confirmed work is to start on 22 May 2017. “Repair works to the carriageway and verges at the locations identified in the photographs will be completed at the same time. Further resurfacing works may be considered for inclusion in the programme when budgets for 2017/18 have been confirmed.”