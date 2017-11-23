SF call for urgent repairs to a busy Craigavon road in interests of safety

Calls for urgent repairs and resurfacing at one Craigavon road have been made by Sinn Fein ‘in the interests of safety’.

Sinn Fein Councillor Fergal Lennon has called on Roads Service to resurface the road adjacent to Lismore Manor.

The road is very busy particularly in the mornings and afternoons as it is the direct access route to Lismore Comprehensive School.

Cllr Lennon said: “I have conducted a walk around of Central Craigavon and have noted a number of issues.

“I have contacted the relevant agencies to highlight these.

“Most recently I have contacted DRD Roads Service and asked for the immediate resurfacing of the road adjacent to Lismore Manor.

“This is a main arterial route leading constituents to a number of local schools, the Hub, the library and the leisure centre.

“In the interests of road users and road safety this road needs urgent resurfacing works.”

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “The Brownlow Road, Craigavon is not being considered for resurfacing at present.

“The Department will continue to inspect the road when scheduled and, if required, carry out repairs in accordance with our Maintenance Standards for Safety.”