Villagers celebrate as Charlestown scoops award

It’s been another ‘blooming’ good year for Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough with two villages scooping a first and second place in the prestigious annual Translink Ulster in Bloom competition.

Charlestown villagers were celebrating coming first in the small village category with Scarva securing second place in the same category.

Meanwhile, Armagh scooped third place in the town category.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council have worked closely with local community groups to brighten up their towns and villages as part of the Ulster in Bloom scheme.

Council provided thousands of geraniums, begonias, marigolds, sofinias and fushia as well as trailing barrier plants and basket trees across the area.

“We are thrilled for everyone who has worked so hard to make our area beautiful,” commented Councillor Declan McAlinden, Chair of the Leisure Services Committee.

“The floral displays are magnificent and I know that the awards were tightly contested, so well done to everyone!”

The Translink Ulster in Bloom competition, is now in its 39th year.

In 2016, all council areas participated entering a total of 125 places in the various categories of cities, towns and villages.

Places are judged using the criteria set by Royal Horticultural Society (RHS).

Ulster in Bloom is administered by NILGA.