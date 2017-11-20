Welcome for progress on play parks

News that 17 play parks across the borough are to be replaced has been welcomed by the DUP.

Cllr Mark Baxter said he was ‘delighted’ that this phase of the project will see 17 playparks replaced.

“Lagan River will see three of those parks completed with work starting early in the new year and the work is set to be completed within 12 months.

“Waringstown and Donacloney will be upgraded to a neighbourhood size under the new strategy with 100k spent on each and Dromore will benefit from a 250k investment as a district park.

“This is a huge good news story and only possible after many months of lobbying and meetings with all the different stakeholders.

“All credit must go to the communities who are quite rightly so passionate about these facilities and have worked with us over the months to make this project a reality.

“As a local DUP representative and as a party we will continue to work hard for the residents in this district and im hopeful this will be only one of many good news stories coming out in the coming months.”