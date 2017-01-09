Work to start on £95k resurfacing of busy Craigavon road

Infrastructure Minister Chris Hazzard has announced the start of a £95,000 resurfacing scheme for Tullygally East Road, Craigavon.

Work on the 630 metre scheme will start on 16 January 2017 and due to be completed on 3 February 2017.

Sinn Fein Minister Chris Hazzard said: “This £95,000 investment will deliver significant improvements to the structural integrity and road surface quality of Tullygally East Road. This will deliver benefits for the local community for many years to come.”

The resurfacing extends from outside Carrigart up to and including the entrance to Meadowbrook. Local access will be maintained during the improvements. Traffic is being diverted via Brownlow Road, Tullgally Road, Lake Road and Tullygally East Road.

The Department has programmed the works operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise any inconvenience, however, drivers should expect some delays and are advised to leave additional time when travelling in the area.

For information about this and other improvement schemes across the North visit: www.trafficwatchni.com