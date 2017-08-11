Work to start on speed humps for notorious Lurgan ‘rat run’

A small Lurgan back road which had become a ‘rat run’ is to have traffic calming features installed.

Kiln Lane had suffered a surge in traffic since lights were installed at Francis St/Silverwood Road two years ago.

Following a campaign by local residents, Transport NI has agreed to invest £30k to erect traffic calming measures on the quiet residential road.

Welcoming the investment, SDLP Cllr Declan McAlinden said: “This has been a long process but delighted these Traffic Calming measures will finally put an end to speeding motorists using this road as a shortcut.

“Work on a new pedestrian crossing will also commence on the Kiln Rd from Silverwood Court.”

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “The Department is implementing a traffic calming scheme on Kiln Lane which consists of six flat top road humps and one speed control table. This work is due to commence in the next few weeks. ‎Three pedestrian refuge islands are also ‎being provided on Kiln Rd. The total cost for both these schemes is £30k.

“Temporary Traffic Management will be required by the contractor in order to complete this work safely and to the necessary standard. Further information will be provided as required in advance of the work commencing. The Department would encourage road users in the area to exercise extra caution and to pay attention to road signs whilst these works are being carried out.”