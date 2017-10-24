Expensive ring found in Belfast taxi lane handed into Lurgan police

A Good Samaritan has handed in an expensive ring to Lurgan police station after discovering it in a Belfast taxi lane.

Police in Lurgan have issued an appeal for its owner to come forward and collect it after it was handed in to their enquiry office.

It appears the ring was spotted by someone at a taxi lane in Belfast city centre on Sunday.

The PSNI Craigavon said: “This sparkly little number has been handed into Lurgan enquiry office.

“It was found in Belfast on Sunday 22nd in a taxi Lane on Chichester Street.

“If my magnifying glass enhanced reading of the brand, and subsequent Google searching is correct, someone will be MASSIVELY upset to have lost this!!

“Either that, or they should be funding our Christmas do...for the next decade...

“Not showing the full ring for obvious reasons.

“If you believe it is yours, please call 101, ask for Lurgan enquiries, and give the reference 1023 of 23/10/17.

“Please share this as widely as you can. Let’s see if we can make someone’s day a bit brighter!”