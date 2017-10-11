Extra money for health but savings plan remains the same

The Southern Health and Social Care Trust has welcomed extra funding from the Department of Health for this year’s budget.

The announcement today (Wednesday) of an extra £40 million province-wide comes as the trust prepares to hold a further meeting on Friday to discuss its proposed £6.4m cuts plan.

A Trust Board spokesperson said, “We understand that the funding will be directed towards those areas which have the greatest impact on direct patient care.

“In developing our savings proposals, the Trust’s priority has been to protect front line services and to reduce spending in support areas where possible...

“Our proposals going forward to the Trust Board for approval will remain unchanged as they are primarily deemed to be of low impact.”