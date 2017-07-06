Failed to produce driving licence

Jonathan French (24), Ashgrove Close, Lurgan was fined £100 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for failing to produce his driving licence.
He was asked to produce his licence to police within seven days on February 6, 2016.
