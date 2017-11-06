Family ‘devastated’ after cat killed by firework

The owner of a cat which was killed by a firework said her family has been left “devastated” by the attack.

The woman, who lives in the Ballyoran Park area of Portadown, described the six-year-old female cat, Mylo, as “very trusting and friendly”.

She said, “Mylo was a house cat but she loved to sit outside on the window ledge, and she greeted every neighbour that got out of their cars.

“I feel sorry for the person or people who have done this to my wee Mylo. It has left our family devastated. My friend reported it to the police for me as I was still in shock.”

The animal was discovered yesterday (Sunday) morning not far from its home, with serious injuries.

Elaine Sterritt, chairperson of Ballyoran Community Association, has appealed for the public to contact police with any information.

She said she was “completely disgusted and appalled” at what had happened.

“The lady who owns the cat is very distressed at the loss. This is a horrific case of cruelty that no animal should have to endure,” she said.

The incident was highlighted on the Pet Connection website. A post said, “Mylo’s little body was found by her heartbroken family. She had only left the house a few hours before she was discovered, on a busy path, in broad daylight at 11am.

“I believe this shows the level of evil we are dealing with. Whoever did this had no qualms about destroying a life, to the point that they did so where they could so easily have been caught.”

Police said they are investigating a report of cruelty to a cat. Sergeant Mel Gibson said, “It is believed the pet suffered serious injuries caused by a firework sometime between 3am and 10am on Sunday morning. The cat died as a result of the injuries.”

Police at Lurgan have appealed to anyone with information which may assist them with their enquiries to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 230 of 06/11/17.