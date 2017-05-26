Family safe after Ballyoran house fire

A family of four have escaped injury in a house fire in Ballyoran Park, Portadown.

It is understood a five-year-old, an eight-year-old and two adults managed to get out of the house before the fire took hold.

A Fire Service spokesperson said they received a call at 8.53 this morning (Friday) and that two appliances from Portadown Fire Station and one from Lurgan attended.

The blaze, which was accidental, took place in the first floor bedroom.

It was dealt with at 10.12am.

Councillor Paul Duffy said, “The house has been badly damaged and the house next door has been smoke-damaged.”