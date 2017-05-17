Farewell to Oxfam shop volunteer Maura on her retirement

The Oxfam Portadown shop recently marked the retirement of one of its loyal volunteers.

Maura McGurgan, who has volunteered for 15 years at the charity shop is retiring to return to her home town of Enniskillen to be closer to her grandson.

Staff and volunteers gathered in the Oxfam shop in High Street to say goodbye to their colleague and to sing her praises Oxfam Portadown shop manager Agnes Quinn said: “We wanted to pay tribute to all the service that Maura has given to Oxfam over the years, so we decided to throw a special get-together to say ‘farewell’ and ‘thank you’ for Maura’s hard work and commitment.

“It’s impossible to measure the enormous contribution that Maura has made over many years. Maura’s gift of her precious time, her warmth with customers, meticulous attention to detail preparing stock for sale and tremendous eye for fashion has provided invaluable support in the running of the shop. We are truly and eternally grateful.”

Maura said: “I have really enjoyed my time here in Oxfam Portadown. The team is really welcoming and supportive and we have had a lot of fun along the way. I will miss everyone and hope to visit in the near future.”

Oxfam Ireland’s District Retail Manager Mark Kinneen, presented Maura with flowers and a certificate to thank her.

He said: “We wish to thank Maura at this special event, which is well deserved after many years’ outstanding service dedicated to raising money to help those in need and crisis around the globe.

“Maura will leave a void that will be hard to fill, as it will be hard to replace a loyal, hard-working volunteer.”

Maura received a letter from Oxfam Ireland’s Chief Executive Jim Clarken, who thanked her for her significant contribution. He wrote: “Your valuable time and expertise gives us the opportunity and resource to continue to deliver support to those in greatest needacross the world; your effort here in Portadown has an enormous impact on countless lives, families and communities fleeing conflict or trying to lift themselves out of extreme poverty.”

Oxfam’s Portadown store is looking for additional enthusiastic people eager to volunteer in the shop. If you have an interest in volunteering, please pop into the shop on 2 High Street or contact Agnes on 028 3833 4270.

Oxfam Ireland has 45 shops across Ireland selling everything from clothes, jewellery, and homewares. The charity has been supported by people for over 50 years. They have over 2,000 volunteers, 140 staff and 51 shops throughout the island.