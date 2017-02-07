Farmer guilty of 21 cattle offences

A farmer has been given a suspended jail term after being convicted of 21 charges.

The case against Jim Thompson, whose address was given as Plantation Road, Portadown, was heard at Craigavon Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday).

The charges include one charge of removing ear tags from bovine animals, one charge of failing to present a herd register and two charges of failure to notify the Department of the movement of two animals onto his holding.

In addition, he faced 14 charges of knowingly or recklessly providing false information on movement notifications to the Department and three charges of failing to have three animals TSE tested within 24 hours of death.

Mr Thompson pleaded guilty to all charges and received three months in jail, suspended for three years, for each charge to run concurrently.

The offences came to light after a cattle inspection carried out by the Veterinary Service Enforcement Branch.