Father and son fall foul of law

A father and son admitted driving offences when they appeared last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Mariusz Ginter Engel (35), Meadowbrook, Craigavon, was fined £250 and given six points for driving without insurance on March 6 this year.

Ginter Engel (62), Pinebank, Craigavon, was fined £200 for permitting his son to drive without insurance. He was also given six points.

Both defendants pleaded guilty.

The court that police stopped a car driven by Mariusz Engel on the Knockmenagh Road in Craigavon and checks showed there was no insurance in place.

The defendant said he thought he was insured but accepted the policy had been cancelled.

Police spoke to Ginter Engel who confirmed he was the owner of the vehicle.