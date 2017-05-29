Felt okay to drive but was well over legal limit

Although he felt he was okay to drive a 26-year-old man was well over the limit when he was stopped by police.

Andrew Marno, Mahon Avenue, Portadown, was fined £250 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for driving with excess alcohol in breath on April 30 this year. He was also banned for 12 months.

The court heard that a police patrol on the Mahon Road in Portadown saw a car being driven with no headlights lit.

They followed it into Mahon Drive and when they spoke to the defendant who was driving they could smell alcohol on his breath. An evidential test gave a reading of 83.

Mr Richard Monteith, representing the defendant, said that Marno had been at a party.

He explained that his client had driven there but did not have enough money for a taxi and decided to sleep over.

Mr Monteith added Marno was detected just before five in the morning and he felt that at that stage he was okay to drive.

Imposing the ban District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, certified the defendant suitable for the drink driving course and if he completes it his disqualification would be reduced to nine months.