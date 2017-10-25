Fined £100 for speeding offence and given penalty points

A 29-year-old man was fined £100 last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court for a speeding offence.
Justine Wayne Ford, whose address was given as Kernan Hill Manor, Portadown, was also given three penalty points on his driving licence and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.
For failing to produce his driving licence he was fined £50.
The court heard that on March 6 this year at 2.05pm police were behind the defendant’s vehicle on the A1 carriageway.
It was travelling at speeds between 75mph and 85mph in a 60mph zone.
A solicitor representing the defendant said he could have availed of a fixed penalty but his licence was not available at the time.
