Fined after ‘genuine mistake’ over insurance cover

A 32-year-old man was fined £350 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for driving without having insurance on May 31 this year.

Colin Robinson, Cabragh Road, Tandragee, was also given six points.

The court heard that at 5.45pm police on patrol in Bridge Street, Portadown checked a car being driven by the defendant and found there was no active insurance policy.

Robinson said he believed he was insured but when police contacted the insurance bureau it was confirmed the insurance had been removed on April 5 and placed on a different vehicle.

A defence solicitor said his client changed insurance to another vehicle and accepted his responsibility for what happened. It was a genuine mistake.