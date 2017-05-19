Fined for careless driving

When he drove out at an entrance to a business park a 49-year-old man caused a collision with another vehicle.

Wayne Stewart, Huntingdale Lodge, Portadown, was fined £50 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for driving without due care and attention on December 14 last year.

He was also given three penalty points.

The court heard that accident happened on Charlestown Road and Charlestown Drive, Portadown, when the defendant pulled out of an entrance into the path of another car.

A solicitor representing the defendant said the conditions were not particularly good but Stewart accepted from the start it was his fault.

He said the defendant had been driving for 32 years, did 60,000 miles a year and only had one fixed penalty five years ago.