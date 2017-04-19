Fined for drink driving offence

A 60-year-old man was fined £350 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for driving with excess alcohol in his breath on March 12 this year.

Sean McCann, Melrose Grove, Lurgan, was also banned for 12 months. For not having insurance he was fined £200 and for not having a licence he was fined £50.

The court heard that at 7.15pm police noticed a car being driven in an erratic manner on the Dungannon Road, Portadown. An evidential breath test gave a reading of 87.

It transpired he was a disqualified driver after he had failed to re-apply for his licence after a previous disqualification.

A barrister representing the defendant that in 1982 McCann had lost his licence and had re-sat a driving test in Lagos.

The barrister added McCann was going through a stressful period.