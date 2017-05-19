Fined for shoplifting offence

A 25-year-old man was fined £500 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a shoplifting offence.
Cristian Bogdan Motrocean, Atkinson Avenue, Portadown, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.
At an earlier court he had pleaded guilty to the theft of a bottle of Dior aftershave and a Jeff Banks shirt, total valued £89, from Debenhams on June 23 last year.
The court heard that police were called to Debenhams after a report of a theft and they found the defendant in a holding room after he had been stopped by staff.
It was alleged he had taken a bottle of aftershave worth £68 and a shirt valued at £21.
Motrocean immediately apologised and admitted taking the items. He had no criminal record and the items were fit for re-sale.
A barrister representing the defendant said he had since obtained suitable accommodation and employment which would take away any temptation towards dishonesty.
Almost Done!
Registering with Portadown Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.