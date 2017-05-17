Fined for speeding

A 42-year-old man was fined £75 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a speeding offence.

Jason McClelland, The Fairways, Portadown, was also given three points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard he was detected travelling at 38mph in a 30mph zone. A fixed penalty was issued but he failed to take it up.

A solicitor representing the defendant said the notice was sent to another address where the licence was registered.