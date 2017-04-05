Fined for speeding offence

A 53-year-old man was fined £75 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a speeding offence.

Colin James Wood, whose address was given to the court as Stevenson Terrace, Lurgan, was also given three penalty points for excess speed on November 24 last year.

For failing to produce his driving licence he was fined £50 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard he was detected travelling at 52mph in a 40mph zone on the Gilford Road in Lurgan.

He was issued with a fixed penalty notice but failed to produce his licence.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, recorded a conviction.

Wood did not appear in court but the judge said he had written to the court saying he had been caring for his partner and was under a lot of pressure.