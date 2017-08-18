Fined for using mobile phone

A 53-year-old man was fined £75 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for using a mobile phone while he was driving.
Laurence Crothers, Clarehill Road, Moira, was also given three points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.
The court heart that on May 15 this year on the Belfast Road, Magheralin police saw him holding a hand held phone with his right hand to his right ear and his lips were moving.
Mr Gabriel Ingram, representing the defendant, said there were no points on his licence.
