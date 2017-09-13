Fined for using mobile phone and failing to produce licence

A 38-year-old man was fined £150 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for using a mobile phone while driving.

Keith Brendan Doran, whose address was given to the court as Sloan Street, Lurgan, was also given three points on his driving licence and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

For failing to produce his licence he was fined £100.

The court heard that on March 1 this year police saw the defendant driving a van in Victoria Street in Lurgan holding a phone with his right hand to his right ear.

Doran accepted a fixed penalty but a check by police on June 1 with the processing centre showed that he had failed to surrender his licence.