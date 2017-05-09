Fish van driver caught speeding at 91mph

A delivery van driver caught speeding at 91mph, fifty in excess of the legal speed limit, has been fined £200 and given four penalty points.

Philip Lavery, 52, from Avondale, Craigavon, appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

He pleaded guilty to driving with excess speed after being caught by police at the Annaghilla Road, Ballygawley on July 29.

His vehicle would have been restricted to 40mph on that particular road, the court was told. The ordinary speed limit for the Annaghilla Road is 60mph.

When stopped by police, Lavery admitted the offence and was reported to have told officers, ‘I put my hands up’.

His defence solicitor said that Lavery had pleaded guilty at the earliest possible opportunity and was extremely remorseful about his speeding behaviour.

At the time of the offence, he was working as a delivery driver for a fish wholesaler and had been hurrying to get back to the company depot before 4.30pm.

Lavery had a clean driving record, and had never appeared at court for any other matter, the solicitor added. Unfortunately, Lavery had been made redundant, and needed his licence as he searched for employment to support himself and his family.

Judge John Meehan said he had taken into account Lavery’s unblemished driving record, but had also balanced this with the very high speed he had been travelling at. Lavery was given four weeks to pay the fine.