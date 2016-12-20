Five homes robbed on one day as police appeal for vigilance

In one day police recorded five robberies - a huge spike in the run up to Christmas.

While it is not clear if they are linked, all the incidents happened on December 17 in the Lurgan, Portadown and Craigavon area.

Police said: “Sometime on Saturday evening, five addresses in the Margretta Park and Dunkirk Road areas of Lurgan; the Hillside Crescent area of Portadown; and the Queen Street and Avondale Manor areas of Craigavon were broken into and items of value stolen.”

Detective Inspector Harvey is appealing for anyone with any information about the burglaries to contact detectives at Lurgan Police Station on 101. Information can also be given anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

He said: “We would remind people to be vigilant and secure their properties, especially in the run up to Christmas. Take time to review your home security and take the appropriate steps to protect your home and belongings. If you need any crime prevention advice, please call your local Crime Prevention Officer on the 101 number.

“It is imperative that people remember to close and lock windows and doors at night or when the house is unoccupied. If your doors aren’t secure, neither is your home - so do not make it an easy target for criminals - close it, lock it and check it.

“It is also wise to keep valuables out of sight. A safe is a wise investment for securing precious items such as jewellery, credit cards or financial documents. Don’t leave keys in plain view or in a door lock.

The community can also play a part by looking out for neighbours, reviewing household security, making sure that doors and windows are kept locked and reporting any suspicious activity immediately to police.”