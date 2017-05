Occupants of a flat in Bangor escaped an early morning blaze yesterday (Friday) after being alerted by smoke alarms.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hosereel jet and a covering jet to extinguish the blaze at the property at Grays Hill shortly after 4am.

Fire crews from Bangor and Newtownards stations attended.

The occupants had evacuated the premises before the Fire Service arrived.

A Fire Service spokesperson said the fire appeared to be accidental.