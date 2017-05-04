Flicked his own blood at a nurse

A 40-year-old man who cut himself with a razor blade, smeared his blood on walls and flicked it at a nurse was given a three month jail sentence last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Alan Robert Michael Monaghan, Linen Court, Linenhall Street, Armagh, pleaded guilty to a series of offences.

He admitted possession of an article with a blade or point, a razor blade, on January 7 this year, common assault on a female, disorderly behaviour, indecent behaviour and criminal damage to walls, a bin and a door belonging to Craigavon Area Hospital.

Monaghan also pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation on January 4.

The court heard that on January 7 an ambulance took the defendant from his hostel in Armagh to Craigavon Area Hospital.

Monaghan proceeded to cut his arms and body with a razor blade before stripping off and running around in the hospital.

When he was interviewed by police he was very apologetic to staff and police and blamed what happened on his lack of medication.

“I’m really, really sorry. I just wanted to get help,” he said.

He had smeared blood on the walls and floor and flicked his blood at a nurse with some landing on her uniform.

On January 4 Monaghan took a prescription to Boots Chemist in Thomas Street, Portadown.

He had a prescription for two packs of 14 tablets but he had altered this to two of 28.

The case had been adjourned from a previous court to obtain a pre-sentence report.

Mr Conor Downey, representing the defendant, said this was a very difficult sentencing matter because there were major concerns in the report.

He added that Monaghan was considered a high risk of re-offending but he was a vulnerable person who is trying to get help.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said the defendant had spent lengthy periods in custody.

“He is someone who has been abusing solvents since he was 16 so it’s no wonder his brain’s a mush,” she added.

The judge said her biggest concern was his behaviour in the hospital and given the substances he has ingested in the past she could imagine the fear if his blood landed on another person.

“His continued misuse of alcohol and drugs causes him to behave in this fashion,” she commented. “He was released from prison in December and this happened in January.”

She said that the defendant’s record was ‘as bad a record I have come across in a long, long time’.

Judge Kelly told Monaghan: “You used a blade weapon on yourself to make a holy show of yourself in front of other patients.”

On each charge she imposed a three month prison sentence with the terms to run concurrently. She also ordered him to pay a £25 offender’s levy.